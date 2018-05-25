George Kontos: DFA'd by Pirates
Kontos was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday.
Kontos had a decent enough start to the season with five holds and a 3.14 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through his first 15 outings , although he did manage only two strikeouts over those 14.1 innings. The 32-year-old has fallen apart since, with seven runs allowed (six earned) on nine hits over his last six outings (two innings), causing the Pirates to move in a different direction.
More News
-
Pirates' George Kontos: Struggles continue•
-
Pirates' George Kontos: Moving to lower-leverage role•
-
Pirates' George Kontos: Struggling in role•
-
Pirates' George Kontos: Collects save Monday against Minnesota•
-
Pirates' George Kontos: In line for high-leverage role•
-
Pirates' George Kontos: Agrees to terms with Pirates•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...