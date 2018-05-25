Kontos was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday.

Kontos had a decent enough start to the season with five holds and a 3.14 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through his first 15 outings , although he did manage only two strikeouts over those 14.1 innings. The 32-year-old has fallen apart since, with seven runs allowed (six earned) on nine hits over his last six outings (two innings), causing the Pirates to move in a different direction.

