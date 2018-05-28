George Kontos: Released by Pirates
Kontos was placed on unconditional release waivers by the Pirates on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The 32-year-old reliever has a 5.03 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and just nine strikeouts in 19.2 innings this season. He look to latch on with another organization, likely on a minor-league deal.
