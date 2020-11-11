Springer won't exercise his $18.9 million qualifying offer prior to Wednesday's deadline, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Even though many teams are expected to be more conservative with their spending this offseason following the pandemic-shortened 60-game 2020 campaign, Springer likely won't struggle to land a multi-year deal that comes close to matching -- if not surpassing -- $18.9 million in annual average value. Though his production in 2020 represented a step back from his career-best 2019 season, the 31-year-old was still a well-above average hitter (.263/.359/.540 slash line, 146 wRC+).