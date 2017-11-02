Soto (elbow) will become a free agent after the White Sox declined to exercise his 2018 club option.

Soto hit .190/.271/.405 line in 13 games with the White Sox before elbow surgery ended his season in mid-May. He'll look to catch on elsewhere as catching depth, though he'll need to prove he's healthy before doing so. His recent injury issues could force him to settle for a minor-league deal.