Gerardo Parra: 2019 option declined
The Rockies declined Parra's $12.5 million club option for 2019 on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
Parra slashed .284/.342/.372 with six home runs and 11 stolen bases over 142 games for Colorado in 2018, but the team opted to utilize the $1.5 million buyout rather than pick up his club option. The 31-year-old had a .510 OPS in 103 plate appearances against left-handers and a best-case scenario for 2019 is a platoon role. More realistically, he's a fourth outfielder at this stage of his career.
