Gerardo Parra: Bolts for Japan
Parra agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract Wednesday with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Though Parra didn't have a substantial role for the Nationals during the postseason in the club's run to its first World Series, he proved to be a useful reserve and fill-in starter in the outfield and first base in the regular season. Still, the 32-year-old put together a meager .234/.293/.391 slash line (74 wRC+) across 301 plate appearances, production that likely would have forced him to settle for a lesser salary had he elected to continue his career stateside. Instead, he'll head overseas on a deal worth up to $2.5 million in bonuses in 2020. The contract also contains a $3 million vesting option for 2021.
More News
-
Nationals' Gerardo Parra: Sizzling to finish regular season•
-
Nationals' Gerardo Parra: Posts three hits•
-
Nationals' Gerardo Parra: Back to bench with Eaton returning•
-
Nationals' Gerardo Parra: Back to bench role•
-
Nationals' Gerardo Parra: Socks seventh homer•
-
Nationals' Gerardo Parra: Gets second straight start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....