Parra agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract Wednesday with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Though Parra didn't have a substantial role for the Nationals during the postseason in the club's run to its first World Series, he proved to be a useful reserve and fill-in starter in the outfield and first base in the regular season. Still, the 32-year-old put together a meager .234/.293/.391 slash line (74 wRC+) across 301 plate appearances, production that likely would have forced him to settle for a lesser salary had he elected to continue his career stateside. Instead, he'll head overseas on a deal worth up to $2.5 million in bonuses in 2020. The contract also contains a $3 million vesting option for 2021.