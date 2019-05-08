Parra is "progressing toward a deal" with the Nationals, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

While Fortier notes that nothing is official, Jose F. Rivera of ESPN reports that Parra is expected to join the Nationals in Los Angeles during the team's upcoming series against the Dodgers, which begins Thursday. The veteran outfielder recently opted for free agency after being designated for assignment by the Giants and subsequently passing through waivers unclaimed. Prior to getting DFA'd, Parra hit .198 with a homer and six RBI in 30 games for San Francisco. The Nationals would have to clear a spot on their 40-man roster for Parra should the two parties ultimately come to an agreement.