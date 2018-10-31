The Rockies declined Parra's $12.5 million club option for 2019 on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

Parra slashed .284/.342/.372 with six home runs and 11 stolen bases over 142 games for Colorado in 2018, but the team opted to utilize the $1.5 million buyout rather than pick up his club option. The 31-year-old had a .510 OPS in 103 plate appearances against left-handers and is likely to end up in a platoon role as he enters free agency.

More News
Our Latest Stories