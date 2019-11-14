Gerrit Cole: Rejects qualifying offer
Cole rejected a qualifying offer from the Astros on Thursday, making him a free agent, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Cole's decision to reject the one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer is not a surprising one, as the right-hander is expected to command a hefty price tag in free agency. The Astros will now be able to receive draft-pick compensation if he signs elsewhere after posting a 2.50 ERA with a 326:48 K:BB in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...