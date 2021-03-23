Bautista (elbow) was released by the Mariners on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Bautista was in camp on a minor-league deal, but struggled throughout the spring, posting a 5.06 ERA and 2.44 WHIP across 5.1 innings while striking out none and walking six. The 25-year-old will look to latch on with another team as bullpen depth.
