Giants' Aaron Altherr: Claimed by Giants
Altherr was claimed by the Giants on Saturday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Altherr appeared to be developing into an interesting player when he hit .272 with 19 homers in 107 games for the Phillies in 2017, but he's struggled significantly since then. His career line of .223/.312/.407 through parts of six big-league seasons is likely a more accurate representation of who he is, making him firmly a bench outfielder. It's unclear if he'll immediately fill that role in San Francisco or if he'll head to the minors.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Making rare start•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Gets chance to pitch•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Mediocre start to spring•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Slowed by foot injury•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Strikes deal with Phillies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...