Altherr was claimed by the Giants on Saturday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Altherr appeared to be developing into an interesting player when he hit .272 with 19 homers in 107 games for the Phillies in 2017, but he's struggled significantly since then. His career line of .223/.312/.407 through parts of six big-league seasons is likely a more accurate representation of who he is, making him firmly a bench outfielder. It's unclear if he'll immediately fill that role in San Francisco or if he'll head to the minors.

