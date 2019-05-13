Altherr will be available for the Giants' next game Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Altherr joined the organization Saturday after being claimed off waivers from the Phillies, but his status had been in limbo for the past couple days after the Giants delayed adding him to their active roster. With the Giants finally opening up room for him by designating catcher Erik Kratz for assignment Monday, Altherr should step in as the team's fourth outfielder. Altherr could be a platoon partner for the lefty-hitting Steven Duggar and/or push Mac Williamson for the top job in left field.