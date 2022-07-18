site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Aaron Fletcher: Optioned to Triple-A
Fletcher was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fletcher was outrighted to Triple-A after he cleared waivers. The left-hander has produced a 1.43 ERA in Triple-A this season and could see some action in the Giants' bullpen later this year.
