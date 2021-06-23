Sanchez (biceps) was scratched ahead of his scheduled rehab appearance Tuesday for Triple-A Sacramento after developing a blister on his right middle finger during a recent throwing session, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

The blister previously prevented Sanchez from making a rehab start a week earlier, and it may have reopened while he was playing catch a few days ago. The Giants aren't viewing the setback as a significant one for Sanchez, who is simultaneously working back from right biceps tightness. That being said, finger issues aren't a new concern for Sanchez, who was limited to just 36 innings with the Blue Jays in 2017 on account of recurring blisters.