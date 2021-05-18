Sanchez (biceps) had an encouraging visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday and could start playing catch next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sanchez has been out with biceps tightness since early May, but it looks as though he's avoided a particularly serious injury. He doesn't have a clear timeline for his return, however, and the fact that he's already spent two weeks without throwing in any capacity suggests he'll need a fair amount of time to build back up to game shape.