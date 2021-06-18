Sanchez (biceps) exited his rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento with a trainer Thursday, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Sanchez exited the game after completing 1.1 innings and throwing 50 pitches. It's not clear how deep into the game he was slated to throw, but it was a premature exit after he called for a trainer who went on to examine his hand. It's unclear how long the setback will push back Sanchez's timetable to return, though the preliminary indications are that this was not an aggravation of his original injury.