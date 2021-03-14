Sanchez was pleased with his results during his three-inning simulated game Sunday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sanchez hasn't yet appeared in a spring training game this year as he continues to work his way back from September 2019 shoulder surgery, but he showed no limitations during his sim game Sunday. The right-hander didn't know his exact velocity during his throwing session, but he was pleased with how the ball felt coming out of his hand. Sanchez will now have just over two weeks to appear in Cactus League games ahead of Opening Day.