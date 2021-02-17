Sanchez signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Giants on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 28-year-old missed the 2020 campaign while recovering from shoulder surgery, and he'll join the Giants just before the start of spring training. Sanchez had a 3.00 ERA in 30 starts during 2016, but he struggled to find his footing over the following three seasons. The right-hander averaged just under 94 mph on his fastball during 2018 and 2019, but he was hitting 98 mph in a bullpen session last week. He could earn up to $6.5 million in 2021 through incentives.