Sanchez (biceps) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
Sanchez has been recovering from biceps tightness since early May, and he's been on a rehab assignment since June 7. However, he suffered a setback in late June due to a blister on his right middle finger. The right-hander will face hitters again Tuesday, and the team could determine his next steps based on how he responds following the throwing session.
