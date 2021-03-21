Sanchez gave up three earned runs with two strikeouts and no walks over 2.1 innings in his first spring start Friday. His fastball sat in the low-90s and peaked at 93 mph, MLB.com reports.

Sanchez said he could add more velocity but didn't throw at max effort as he builds stamina for the regular season. It was Sanchez's first game since 2019 as he works his way back from September 2019 shoulder surgery. He did pitch a three-inning simulated game Sunday. It's not clear if he'll be ready for the start of the regular season, but he may be ready to join the rotation early April.