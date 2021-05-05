Sanchez gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk over four innings during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Colorado. He had four strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 28-year-old was unable to take advantage of a free victory after the Giants posted a 10-run first inning. He gave up all four runs on a grand slam by Raimel Tapia during the fourth inning. Sanchez has a 3.18 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 28.1 innings, but he has yet to record an out in the sixth inning this season, leaving him little room for error when it comes to picking up wins.

More News