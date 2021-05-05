Sanchez gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk over four innings during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Colorado. He had four strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 28-year-old was unable to take advantage of a free victory after the Giants posted a 10-run first inning. He gave up all four runs on a grand slam by Raimel Tapia during the fourth inning. Sanchez has a 3.18 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 28.1 innings, but he has yet to record an out in the sixth inning this season, leaving him little room for error when it comes to picking up wins.