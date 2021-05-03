site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Aaron Sanchez: Monday start rained out
Sanchez won't start Monday against the Rockies as scheduled as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. Sanchez is expected to start one of those games, but the Giants have yet to announce which he'll be starting.
