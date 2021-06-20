The Giants transferred Sanchez (biceps) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

After making his third rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Sanchez looked to be close to rejoining the big club, but the Giants' decision to move him to the 60-day IL will delay his potential activation until early July. The Giants haven't indicated that Sanchez suffered a setback in his outing Thursday, even though he lasted just 1.1 innings while giving up four runs on four hits and three walks in the rehab start. He'll get approximately two more weeks to iron out the kinks at Triple-A before the Giants consider bringing him back.