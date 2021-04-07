Sanchez allowed one run on six hits while striking out four across five innings Tuesday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Sanchez missed all of last season after undergoing should surgery late in the 2019 campaign so it was nice to see him have a solid outing after not taking the mound since Aug. 20 of 2019. The 28-year-old breezed through the top of the order in the first before getting Victor Caratini to ground into an inning-ending double play in the second to get out of a first and third jam. He ended up surrendering three singles in the third which led to the Padres' first run of the game but settled down afterward as he retired the last seven batters he faced. Sanchez has had some troublesome years in terms of command but did not give up any free passes Tuesday night as he'll look to keep things rolling against the Reds on Monday.