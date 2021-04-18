Sanchez allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out five in Saturday's loss to the Marlins. He did not factor in the decision.

Sanchez hasn't gone deeper than five innings in his three starts, but he hasn't allowed more than two runs in any given outing. The 28-year-old carries a respectable 2.45 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 14.1 innings. The Giants haven't granted Sanchez with enough run support to earn him a win yet this season. His next outing is scheduled April 22 against Miami.