Sanchez will pitched a three-inning simulated game Sunday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He's yet to appear in a spring training game as he works his way back from September 2019 shoulder surgery.

The right-hander averaged just under 94 mph on his fastball during 2018 and 2019, but he was hitting 98 mph in a bullpen sessions in early February. He's been penciled into the No. 4 spot in the rotation, but his lack of spring starts so far has his availability for the start of the regular season in question.