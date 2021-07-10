Sanchez (biceps) will resume his rehab assignment Saturday in a start with Low-A San Jose, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sanchez has been on the injured list since early May due to biceps tightness. He began a rehab assignment June 7, but a late-June blister issue forced him to pause pitching in games. He'll resume the rehab stint Saturday and will likely need multiple outings in the minors before potentially being activated to the major-league roster.