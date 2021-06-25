Sanchez (biceps) will pitch for Triple-A Sacramento on Friday after he was scratched from his Tuesday appearance with a blister on his right middle finger, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicler reports.

Sanchez has been on the injured list since early May with biceps tightness. He began a rehab assignment June 7, but blister issues have paused the right-hander's rehab stint twice. He appears to have gotten past the latest blister problem, so he should remain on track for an early July activation.