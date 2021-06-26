Sanchez (biceps) is still dealing with a bister issue as he continues his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sanchez has been on a rehab assignment with Sacramento since June 7 but has had to pause the stint twice because of blisters. He returned to the mound Friday, allowing one run in two innings of work, but it sounds like he was once again troubled by a blister. The right-hander appeared to be on track for an early July activation, but that could be pushed back if the blister problems continue to persist.