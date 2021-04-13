Sanchez (0-1) took the loss Monday versus the Reds, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts over five innings.
Sanchez didn't pitch poorly, but the Giants only put five runners on base throughout the whole game. The 28-year-old right-hander sports a 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and seven strikeouts through 10 innings this season. He's been a serviceable fifth starter so far for the Giants, and his next turn on the mound is expected to be Sunday in Miami.
More News
-
Giants' Aaron Sanchez: No decision in first outing•
-
Giants' Aaron Sanchez: Looks set for No. 5 starter role•
-
Giants' Aaron Sanchez: Makes spring debut•
-
Giants' Aaron Sanchez: Impressive in simulated game•
-
Giants' Aaron Sanchez: Set for simulated game•
-
Giants' Aaron Sanchez: Latches on with Giants•