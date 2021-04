Sanchez (1-1) picked up the win Thursday against the Marlins after tossing five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and struck out two.

Sanchez has yet to pitch more than five innings in any of his first four starts, but he has allowed more than one run just once while posting a 14:4 K:BB through 19.2 innings -- he's limiting the damage despite the fact that he's not pitching deep into games. The veteran right-hander is slated to take the ball next week at home against the Rockies.