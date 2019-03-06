Giants' Abiatal Avelino: Available as reserve
Avelino (leg) is listed as one of the Giants' available reserves for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Rangers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 24-year-old is apparently good to go two days after exiting Sunday's game versus the Rockies due to right leg discomfort. Avelino is competing for a reserve role in the Giants infield but seems likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Sacramento.
