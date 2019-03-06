Avelino (leg) is listed as one of the Giants' available reserves for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Rangers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 24-year-old is apparently good to go two days after exiting Sunday's game versus the Rockies due to right leg discomfort. Avelino is competing for a reserve role in the Giants infield but seems likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Sacramento.

More News
Our Latest Stories