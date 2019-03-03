Avelino was removed from Sunday's game against the Rockies due to discomfort in his right leg, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He went 1-for-4 with a double prior to exiting.

Avelino appeared to suffer the injury while running to second base on his double in the ninth inning, and he would eventually leave the field with the team trainer. The team should provide an update on his condition upon further evaluation.