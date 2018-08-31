Giants' Abiatal Avelino: Sent to San Francisco
Avelino was traded from the Yankees along with Juan De Paula in exchange for Andrew McCutchen on Friday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
The 23-year-old middle infielder hit an excellent .337/.392/.553 with 10 homers and 15 steals in 49 games for Double-A Trenton. In 74 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, however, the numbers aren't nearly as pretty, as he hit just .252/.291/.372 with five homers and 10 steals. He looks to be a future utility infielder, though he could potentially raise his profile if he can repeat his Double-A performance at the Triple-A level next season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...