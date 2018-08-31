Avelino was traded from the Yankees along with Juan De Paula in exchange for Andrew McCutchen on Friday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

The 23-year-old middle infielder hit an excellent .337/.392/.553 with 10 homers and 15 steals in 49 games for Double-A Trenton. In 74 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, however, the numbers aren't nearly as pretty, as he hit just .252/.291/.372 with five homers and 10 steals. He looks to be a future utility infielder, though he could potentially raise his profile if he can repeat his Double-A performance at the Triple-A level next season.