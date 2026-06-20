Giants' Adrian Houser: Relegated to bullpen

Manager Tony Vitello said Saturday that Houser will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Houser will exit the rotation after putting up a 7.00 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over his last five starts and failing to complete the fifth inning in any of them, highlighted by a one-inning performance during his last time on the mound. Tyler Mahle (hamstring) is set to return from the injured list Wednesday to fill the vacant rotation spot; meanwhile, Houser will presumably take on a multi-inning role out of the pen. It's unclear whether he could return to the rotation if his performance improves.