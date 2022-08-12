Arteaga is hitting .260/.331/.421 with 11 homers, eight steals and a 36:121 BB:K through 98 games for Single-A San Jose.

Arteaga hasn't exactly popped in full-season ball, with his power production down from last season (despite playing in the hitter-friendly California League) and a mediocre batting average that would be worse if not for a rather high .343 BABIP. There's no need to rush to judgment on the 19-year-old shortstop, but Arteaga will need to scorch the ball considerably harder to make up for his fairly high 26.9 percent strikeout rate.