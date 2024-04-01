High-A Eugene placed Arteaga on its 60-day injured list March 20 while he continues to recover from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Arteaga reportedly had the surgery at some point after the 2023 season, and while the exact details of his procedure aren't known, he's presumably not 100 percent when it comes to throwing and/or hitting. The 21-year-old shortstop posted a .235/.299/.409 slash line to go with 17 home runs and eight stolen bases over 546 plate appearances at Eugene last season. He was a candidate to serve as the everyday shortstop for Double-A Richmond had he opened the upcoming season at full health, but the Giants acquired Christian Koss from the Red Sox on Wednesday and will likely turn to him to fill the opening in the middle infield for Richmond.