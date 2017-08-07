Suarez allowed one hit while striking out three over 2.1 scoreless innings for his first save Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Suarez got the final out in the seventh inning and worked a perfect eighth, so manager Bruce Bochy decided to stick with the hot hand to close out a 6-3 lead. The former starter stretched out to 42 pitches, throwing 27 for strikes. He's no threat to closer Sam Dyson, though Suarez could work his way into the conversation with a few more performances like this one.