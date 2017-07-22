Giants' Albert Suarez: Joins big-league club
Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Suarez joins the major-league roster for the first time this season, adding length out of the bullpen with Steven Okert optioned down. The 27-year-old missed a significant stretch earlier in the year with a shoulder injury, but he's been solid since his return, posting an 11:3 K:BB over 13.2 innings (six appearances).
