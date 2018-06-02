Giants' Alen Hanson: Activated from DL
Hanson (hamstring) will be activated from the disabled list prior to Saturday's game against the Phillies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hanson began a rehab stint earlier this week, and Brandon Belt's (appendicitis) placement on the disabled list opens up a spot for the utility man. The 25-year-old performed admirably while filling in for Joe Panik earlier this month, slashing .298/.346/.638 in 14 games. That small sample size would indicate fantasy utility, but with Panik back in the fold, Hanson could be relegated to a backup infield role.
