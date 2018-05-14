Giants manager Bruce Bochy confirmed that Hanson (hamstring), who was out of the lineup for Sunday's 5-0 win over the Pirates, was available off the bench for the contest, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bochy also relayed that the Giants won't need to call up an extra infielder to compensate for Hanson's injury, suggesting the 25-year-old could be ready to rejoin the starting nine as soon as Monday's series opener against Cincinnati. Hanson, who has hit .298 with four home runs and three steals over 14 games with San Francisco since being called up from Triple-A Fresno on April 28, looks to be locked into an everyday role at second base while Joe Panik (thumb) likely remains out through the middle of June.