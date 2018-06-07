Hanson went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Hanson entered the game in the ninth inning with the Giants down two runs and came through with a two-run home run to send the game to extra innings. Despite performing well in limited playing time this season, he has only appeared as a pinch hitter since returning from the disabled list, greatly limiting his value.

