Giants' Alen Hanson: Called up to big leagues
Hanson was promoted to the major leagues Saturday.
Hanson is up to replace the injured Joe Panik (thumb). He has a career .222/.263/.335 line in 267 career plate appearances, though he was on a tear in his first 18 games for Triple-A Sacramento, hitting .406/.479/.661 with three homers. He'll likely fill a utility role until Panik returns from the disabled list.
