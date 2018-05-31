Giants' Alen Hanson: Could return over weekend
Hanson (hamstring) could return from the 10-day disabled list over the weekend, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hanson went 1-for-3 and played five innings at shortstop in his first rehab game with High-A San Jose on Wednesday. While manager Bruce Bochy originally said the second baseman would need a week's worth of rehab action before returning to the Giants, it sounds like he could be back sometime over the weekend if his hamstring responds well to his return to game action. Once active, however, Hanson may not have a clear path to at-bats, as starting second baseman Joe Panik (thumb) is on track to return from the disabled list Friday.
