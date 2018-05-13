Manager Bruce Bochy said Hanson is dealing with a tight left hamstring, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This explains why Hanson was removed prior to the bottom of the eighth inning. The second baseman was 2-for-3 with a homer -- his fourth in 14 games with the Giants -- before suffering the injuring while scoring on an Austin Jackson double. Consider him day-to-day for now.

