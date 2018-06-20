Giants' Alen Hanson: Diagnosed with knee contusion
Hanson left Wednesday's game against the Marlins with a left knee contusion, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This is relatively good news for Hanson, who left after fouling a ball off his knee, as it sounds like he dodged a major injury. There is no word as to whether Hanson will need further tests or if he is simply day-to-day with the ailment. Brandon Crawford should return from the paternity list Thursday, so if Hanson misses time, it should be the usual double-play duo of Crawford and Joe Panik up the middle.
