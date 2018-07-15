Hanson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.

Though he has acted as the Giants' primary second baseman since Joe Panik (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list a little over a week ago, Hanson will hand over the keystone to the newly recalled Kelby Tomlinson in the series finale. Hanson is batting .295 in July and maintains a strong .813 OPS on the campaign, so his playing time should be fairly secure until Panik is deemed healthy enough to return.