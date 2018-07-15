Giants' Alen Hanson: Drops out of lineup
Hanson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.
Though he has acted as the Giants' primary second baseman since Joe Panik (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list a little over a week ago, Hanson will hand over the keystone to the newly recalled Kelby Tomlinson in the series finale. Hanson is batting .295 in July and maintains a strong .813 OPS on the campaign, so his playing time should be fairly secure until Panik is deemed healthy enough to return.
