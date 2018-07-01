Hanson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Hanson started and led off in each of the Giants' previous three games, going hitless in the final two contests. He'll bow out of the lineup in favor of Austin Slater in the series finale, but Hanson's .857 OPS over 123 plate appearances on the season should continue to earn him at least a handful of starts per week.