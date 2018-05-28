Giants' Alen Hanson: Extended rehab assignment on tap
Hanson (hamstring) will play in an extended spring training game Monday before beginning at rehab assignment at High-A San Jose on Wednesday, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
Per Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Hanson would need about a week's worth of rehab action before returning from the disabled list, so expect the switch-hitting utility man to appear in about three or four minor-league games during the upcoming week. Prior to hitting the DL on May 14, Hanson had enjoyed a brief, yet productive run as the Giants' primary option at the keystone, but he may not have a clear path to at-bats upon his activation. The Giants' Opening Day second baseman, Joe Panik (thumb), is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment of his own Monday and could beat Hanson back from the DL.
