Hanson was out of the lineup for the third time in four games Friday, going 0-for-1 off the bench in a loss to Arizona.

Hanson was receiving regular playing time at multiple positions in June and July, but the recent returns of Evan Longoria and Joe Panik have relegated the utility man to a reserve role. The 25-year-old still owns a healthy .280/.307/.471 on the year, but his recent drop in power (one extra-base hit in last 48 at-bats) likely contributed to the reduce role as well.